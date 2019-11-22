Kriti Kharbanda & Puklit Samrat Snapped Together Before The Release Of Pagalpanti

The rumour which suggested that Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda were dating came true after Kriti confirmed it to a leading daily. Kriti said she has been in a relationship with her Pagalpanti co-star for five months now. They are one of the latest couples of the Hindi film industry. Both have worked together in the movie Veerey Ki Wedding and also will be seen romancing in their upcoming movie Pagalpanti. The duo was spotted together showing off their newly-public relationship. Here are a few pictures.

Kriti Kharbanda & Puklit Samrat snapped:

Kriti Kharbanda is seen playing a joke on Pulkit Samrat. Kriti Kharbanda is seen in an orange hoodie and denim high waist cut-offs. She is also wearing a matching orange strap for her watch. While Pulkit is seen wearing a white t-shirt with a little smiling heat on it in orange colour. He is also wearing a red pair of jeans and has a black leather backpack on him. He also is wearing funky sunglasses.

In this pic, we can see them holding each other and having a good laugh over the joke Kriti did on Pulkit. They six months in their relationship and the duo are seen enjoying their time together. They were snapped while on a promotion spree of their movie Pagalpanti.

On a professional front, both the stars are promoting the movie Pagalpanti and it is also speculated that they will be hosting a special show of their film Pagalpanti for NGO kids on November 23 at Juhu. Here are some promotional posts the stars have made. The movie will be releasing on November 22.

