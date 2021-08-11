Kriti Sanon Recalls Working With 'blue Eyed Son' Jacob Who Played Her Son In 'Mimi'

Kriti Sanon has been capturing the hearts of the audience with her performance in the newly-released movie, Mimi. The actor recently took to her Instagram and expressed her love for her on-screen son Raj aka Jacob. Sanon shared an adorable video of her fun moments with Jacob on the sets and spoke about her bond with the child actor.

Kriti Sanon on working with her on-screen son, Jacob

Kriti Sanon took to her Instagram and shared a love-filled post for her on-screen son Raj essayed by a four-year-old child actor, Jacob. In her post, Sanon revealed that Jacob knew her as Mimi and not Kriti and said that she loved him. As she shared the post, Kriti wrote, "Oh my blue-eyed son. When I was prepping for Mimi, I knew that Mimi & Raj’s bond was unique and special.. she was his best friend, and he was her everything! I knew that I wanted Jacob to love me and to be so comfortable with me that on the set, after his own parents, he looks for Me! He knew me as Mimi and not Kriti. I became a child with him and he opened up his arms! I remember the day he randomly said “I love you Mimi” and my heart just melted! What a brilliant bright kid. I love you, Jacob! [sic]".

Mimi was initially scheduled to release on July 30, 2021, but was released four days ahead as the movie was leaked online. The movie is directed by Laxman Utekar and the music was composed by AR Rahman. Sanon, in the movie, plays the role of a surrogate mother who is left to fend for herself and the unborn child. The movie also features actors Pankaj Tripathi, Sai Tamhankar, Manoj Pahwa, Supriya Pathak, Evelyn Edwards and Aidan Whytock.

Kriti Sanon's upcoming projects

The actress will next be seen in the comedy horror film Bhediya opposite Varun Dhawan. Sanon had earlier taken to her Instagram and announced that she had wrapped up the shoot of Bhediya. She will also be seen in the mythological film Adipurush based on the Hindu epic Ramayana. According to the reports, she will portray the role of Goddess Sita while Prabhas will be seen as Ram and Saif Ali Khan as Ravana. She will also be seen opposite Akshay Kumar for the movie Bachchan Pandey.

Image: Kriti Sanon's Instagram

