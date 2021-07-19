Kriti Sanon Shares A Sneak Peek Into BTS Of 'Param Sundari', Says Rahman Is 'God Of Music'

Laxman Utekar's upcoming family entertainer Mimi is all set to grace the OTT platforms at the end of July. Recently, the newly released song Param Sundari from the movie was all in rage on the Internet with fans going gaga over Lead Actor Kriti Sanon's traditional avatar. Taking to her Instagram, Sanon released the BTS video of the making of the song.

Param Sundari making video

The forthcoming movie's song Param Sundari showed Kriti Sanon and Sai Tamhankar in a traditional look grooving to the trendy beats of AR Rahman. Choreographed by renowned Choreographer Ganesh Acharya, the song is sung by Shreya Ghoshal. In the video uploaded by Sanon, the actor along with Co-star Pankaj Tripathi and Director Laxman Utekar can be seen singing the praises of the artists behind the execution of the catchy song and music video. While sharing the post, she wrote, "Param Sundari – Behind The Scenes. Param Sundari has already captured your hearts – now get a sneak peek at what went behind the scenes!"

Referring to AR Rahman as 'God of Music', Sanon stated, ''This is the first time Rehman Sir has done music for any of my films. Obviously, he is like God of music." On the other side, Tripathi said, ''It is a dream come true to work in a movie Rahman Sir has provided his music for." Ganesh Acharya can be seen guiding Sanon in the music video while they share moments to discuss the scenes over.

In the further interviews, the director of the movie can be heard lauding the efforts of Choreographer Acharya to bring life into every scene of the song. Kriti also complimented Acharya and his way of presenting women in his choreography.

Director Utekar lastly stated, "It is a combination of Rahman Sir, masterji and obviously Kriti."

More on Kriti Sanon's Mimi

The family entertainer featuring Kriti Sanon, Pankaj Tripathi and Sai Tamhankar in pivotal roles depict the story of a young aspiring dancer named Mimi agreeing to become a surrogate mother to a foreign couple for money. However, the couple decides to drop the baby, leaving Mimi to fend for herself and the unborn child. The movie will be released on July 30 on Jio Cinema and Netflix.

IMAGE- KRITI SANON'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.