Kriti Sanon Shares Cryptic Post Hours After Prabhas' Team Denies Duo's Engagement Rumours

The rumours of Kriti Sanon getting engaged to her Adipurush co-star Prabhas have been doing the rounds online for quite some time now. Recently, the actress shared a cryptic post on her Instagram Stories seemingly quashing all the rumours. Her post came hours after the Radhe Shyam actor's team denied the engagement rumours as "just a figment of someone's imagination."

The Shehzada actress took to her Instagram story and shared a motivational reel featuring Oprah Winfrey. In the video, Winfrey can be seen saying, "Expecting people to do what you would do in a situation only leads to your disappointment, not theirs. They’re going on with their life. So let people be who they are and either you accept it, or you don’t. Not doing that keeps you stuck in a circumstance that actually costs you time, it costs you energy."

Sharing the video, Kriti wrote "Word" and accompanied it with a salute emoji.

See the screenshot of Kriti Sanon's post here:

Meanwhile, as per the information accessed by Republic, a source close to Prabhas strongly denied the engagement rumours and said, "There is absolutely no truth to the stories doing rounds and it's just a figment of someone's imagination. Both Prabhas and Kriti are co-stars and anything that suggests otherwise shouldn't be believed."

How did their engagement rumours start?

Kriti Sanon and Prabhas' engagement rumours started after a film-critic recently tweeted, “BREAKING NEWS: Kriti Sanon and Prabhas will get engaged next week in Maldives! So Happy for them."

Kriti and Prabhas' dating rumours began in 2022 after Varun Dhawan dropped the actress's name from his list of 'eligible single women' of Bollywood. When asked about the reason behind it, the Jug Jug Jeeyo actor said, "Kriti’s name is not here because her name is in someone’s heart. That man is not in Mumbai because right now he is shooting with Deepika Padukone." During that time, Prabhas was shooting with Deepika. Fans were quick to speculate that something is brewing between the two.

However, Kriti quickly put an end to the rumours by posting on her Instagram Story, "It's neither pyaar, nor PR...our Bhediya just went a little too wild on a reality show. And his fun banter lead to some Howl-arious rumours. Before some portal announces my wedding date - let me burst your bubble. The rumours are ABSOLUTELY baseless (sic)." She also added a Fake News sticker to the post on Instagram.