Kriti Sanon Starrer 'Raabta' Was Initially Offered To Alia Bhatt? Learn More Unknown Facts

Raabta is a romantic and action drama starring Kriti Sanon and Sushant Singh Rajput in the lead roles. Helmed by Dinesh Vijan, Raabta also marks his directorial debut in Bollywood. Apart from the lead cast, Jim Sarbh, Rajkumar Rao and Varun Sharma are seen in the supporting roles.

Also Read | Kriti Sanon goes on diet for the first time after putting on 15 kgs; here's what she said

Raabta is a story that is based on the concept of reincarnated lovers. On the business front, the film received less success than expected at the box office. According to the reports, Raabta grossed over ₹398 million worldwide and was termed a disaster by Box Office India. Here are a few interesting trivia about Kriti Sanon and Sushant Singh Rajput's flick, check out.

Also Read | Rajkummar Rao and Kriti Sanon’s next with Dinesh Vijan shelved; here’s why

Interesting Trivia About Raabta -

Raabta was earlier offered to Asin but reportedly, she declined the lead role as she did not want to act after marriage.

In the film, Rajkummar Rao plays the character of a 324-year-old person.

The film's production began in 2015, however, due to casting issues Raabta was delayed for a year.

According to reports, Sushant Singh and Kirti Sanon fell in love on the sets of the film.

The movie title was inspired by a song titled Raabta from the movie Agent Vinod (2012) composed by Pritam, who also happens to be the composer of this movie.

Also Read | Kriti Sanon shares experience of filming 'Mimi', calls it 'process of self-discovery'

Deepika Padukone has a special appearance in the title song.

According to the media reports, Sushant Singh declined Half Girlfriend as dates were clashing with this film.

Alia Bhatt declined the film as her dates were colliding with Shuddhi which eventually got stalled and her dates were adjusted for Badrinath Ki Dhulaniya.

The film also went through a huge controversy. Magadheera's producer Allu Arvind sent a legal notice to the film producers citing plagiarism. The film producers offered him to show the film and also deposit an amount in the court. But Allu Arvind declined both.

Also Read | Kriti Sanon amps up the glam quotient in pastel ethnic outfits, see pics

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.