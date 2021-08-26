Kriti Sanon Thanks Fans For Showering Love As 'Mimi' Clocks One Month

Kriti Sanon has been receiving lauds for her latest film Mimi for the past month. The actor went through several physical changes and put in a lot of effort in his Netflix film. As the film clocked one month, Kriti Sanon thanked her fans for showering their love on team Mimi. She also treated her fans with several stills from the film.

Kriti Sanon thanks fans for loving Mimi

Taking to Instagram, Kriti Sanon shared a series of snaps from her latest comedy-drama film Mimi. The actor thanked her fans for all the appreciation and love. She wrote, "Its been a month since #Mimi released.. and the love is still pouring! ♥️🥰 Thank you for all the love, appreciation and validation that somewhere every actor craves for! I’m so overwhelmed and glad that the film got what it truly deserved.. 💖💖." The actor's fans showered her with love and heart emoticons in the comment section.

Details about Mimi

The comedy-drama Mimi released on July 26 on Netflix. The film stars Kriti Sanon and Pankaj Tripathi and Sai Tamhankar. It also cast Jaya Bhattacharya, Manoj Pahwa, Supriya Pathak, Evelyn Edwards and Aidan Whytock. in supporting roles. This Laxman Utekar directorial film's plot revolves around a small-town girl who agrees to be a surrogate for a foreign couple. However, things take a turn when the couple refuses to have the child.

Kriti Sanon's weight gain and weight loss journey for Mimi

Kriti Sanon went through a lot of physical transformations for her role in Mimi. The actor put on about 15 kilograms for her pregnancy scenes in the film. She then also lost all that weight for the song Param Sundari. While sharing a workout video, Kriti Sanon shared her body transformation journey and shared how it was not a difficult task. She wrote, "While putting on 15kgs for Mimi was a challenge, losing those kilos wasn’t easy for Chubby Sanon either! 🤪 and.. I had kept Param Sundari for later so i have the motivation to get back in shape! Having put on so much weight for the first time ever and not working out for 3months (not even yoga!), my stamina, strength and flexibility had gone down to Zero! In fact, I had to slowly get back to mobility with my joints clicking constantly."

