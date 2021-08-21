Kriti Sanon, Tiger Shroff Starrer ‘Ganapath’ To Hit Big Screen On December 23, 2022

The release date of the much-awaited Kriti Sanon and Tiger Shroff starrer Ganapath is out. Makers and the two actors took to their social media accounts to make the big announcement on Saturday. The upcoming action film will hit the big screen on December 23, 2022. In the video they shared, Shroff can be seen flaunting his biceps as he says, “Apun ka do baap hai, God aur janta, dono ne bola aane ko, toh apun aaya.” He posted the video with the caption, ‘Uski hategi to sabki fategi ⚡ Aarela hai #Ganapath, taiyyar rehna! #Ganapath in cinemas on December 23, 2022. #Ganapath23Dec2022’

Here’s Tiger Shroff’s post on the Ganapath release date

Although Kriti Sanon does not feature in the video, she shared it on her social media accounts. She wrote, ‘#Ganapath aa rela hai! Fire Action, entertainment, drama se kam kuch expect mat karna! In cinemas on December 23, 2022.’ The actor was last seen in the Netflix hit film, Mimi. Apart from her upcoming film with Shroff, Sanon also has other films in the pipeline including Hum Do Hamare Do, Bachchan Pandey, Bhediya and Adipurush.

Kriti Sanon’s Instagram post on Ganapath

About the Kriti Sanon and Tiger Shroff starrer

Ganapath is an action movie helmed by Vikas Bahl. The film will be produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Vikas Bahl, Deepshikha Deshmukh and Jackky Bhagnani. Most recently, Shroff took to his Instagram account to share a glimpse of himself rehearsing for the upcoming film. He coupled the action-packed video with the caption, ‘Here's a small sneak peek into our #ganpath action rehearsals with the amazing @timman79 this is just the beginning guys has pushed me beyond my limits…some amazing stuff coming soon stay tuned @jackkybhagnani #vikasbahl’ Apart from Ganapath, Shroff will next be seen in the sequel of Heropanti, and will also take on a role in Baaghi 4.

A sneak-peek into Tiger Shroff’s action rehearsal

Image Credits: Poot Ent and Tiger Shroff-Instagram