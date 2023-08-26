Kriti Sanon Visits Siddhivinayak Temple With Sister Nupur, Family After National Award Win

Kriti Sanon won her maiden National Film Award in the Best Actress category for her performance in the 2021 film Mimi. Since then, the actress has been receiving well wishes from fans and film industry colleagues. Recently, the actress visited the Siddhivinayak Temple with her family to celebrate her victory.

3 things you need to know

Kriti Sanon and Alia Bhatt were declared joint winners at the 69th National Film Awards.

Kriti celebrated her big win by visiting the Siddhivinayak Temple with her family.

The actress visited the temple with her sister Nupur and their parents.

Kriti Sanon seeks blessings after National Award win

Kriti Sanon visited the Siddhinayak Temple with her sister Nupur Sanon and her parents to seek blessings after her 1st National Award win. After offering prayers to Lord Ganesha, she distributed sweets to the paparazzi and posed for the cameras with her family. Kriti also received well wishes from the shutterbugs as she made her way out of the temple.

Kriti Sanon on her National Award win

Kriti Sanon revealed that she was in a meeting and was completely unaware of her National Award win. About the winning moment, she told IANS, "I couldn’t understand what was going on. I usually don't step outside the meetings to take calls but this time I had to, and that's when I really got to know the news. I was so elated and emotional that I had to pause the meeting and run down to give my parents a hug and tell them the news and then everybody was really emotional. It’s a moment that I will never ever forget in my life."

She further said that there are very few movies and roles that come in an artist's life that give them so much to do and touch them so deeply. Apart from Kriti, Pankaj Tripathi was also awarded the Best Supporting actor honour for his role in Mimi.