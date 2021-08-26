Kriti Sanon's 'Param Sundari' Crosses 100 Million Views; Says 'big Thank You' To Fans

Kriti Sanon recently starred in the drama comedy film Mimi. The actor has been receiving lauds ever since the film released on July 26, 2021. Along with the film, the actor has also been garnering praises for her song Param Sundari. She recently thanked her fans for the love they showered on the song as it crossed a milestone.

Param Sundari crosses 100 Million views

Kriti Sanon's song Param Sundari recently crossed the mark of 100 million views on YouTube. The song, which was sung by Shreya Ghoshal, was an AR Rahman composition. The actor recently took to her Instagram handle to thank her fans for showering their love on the song. She wrote, "100MILLION love for our Param Sundari 💃🏻 💯 Big Big Big thank you! 🥰♥️ Loving all the videos and edits!."

Param Sundari crossed the milestone on the day when film Mimi clocked one month. Kriti Sanon also thanked her fans for praising her for the film. Taking to Instagram, Kiti Sanon shared another post full of stills from the film and various BTS moments. She thanked the viewers for their appreciation. She wrote, "Its been a month since #Mimi released.. and the love is still pouring! ♥️🥰 Thank you for all the love, appreciation and validation that somewhere every actor craves for! I’m so overwhelmed and glad that the film got what it truly deserved.. 💖💖."

Kriti Sanon went through a lot of physical transformations for Mimi. In an Instagram post, the actor revealed she kept Param Sundari for the end as she wanted to get back in shape. She also shared how those tranformations were not easy for her. While sharing a workout video, the actor wrote, "While putting on 15kgs for Mimi was a challenge, losing those kilos wasn’t easy for Chubby Sanon either! 🤪 and.. I had kept Param Sundari for later so i have the motivation to get back in shape! Having put on so much weight for the first time ever and not working out for 3months(not even yoga!), my stamina, strength and flexibility had gone down to Zero! In fact, I had to slowly get back to mobility with my joints clicking constantly." Mimi also cast Pankaj Tripathi and Sai Tamhankar in major roles.

IMAGE: KRITI SANON'S INSATGRAM