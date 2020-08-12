'Krrish 3' Shooting Location: From Mumbai To The Alps, A Look At Shooting Locations

Kangana Ranaut and Hrithik Roshan starrer Krrish 3 is a superhero film produced and directed by Rakesh Roshan. The science-fiction movie is co-written by Honey Irani and Robin Bhatt. Released in 2013, Krrish 3 is the third instalment in the Krrish series, following Koi... Mil Gaya (2003) and Krrish (2006). Here is a look at the third instalment of Krrish's shooting location.

'Krrish' shooting location

Krrish 3 shooting was held at different places in Mumbai, Hyderabad and Jordan. Principal photography of Krrish 3 started with Vivek Oberoi, Kangana Ranaut and Priyanka Chopra. However, Hrithik Roshan did not participate in the first schedule due to a back injury. The primary location of filming was Filmistan Studios in Mumbai.

Some part of the movie was shot in the Alps, Switzerland, as the makers had decided to indulge superhero in action sequences in snowy terrains. Hrithik Roshan and Kangana Ranaut's song Dil Tu Hi Bata was shot in Jordan. So as to shoot the song, the crew of Krrish 3 travelled at different locations. It was also reported that the actors even fought through sandstorms during the shoot. Talking about the Jordan shoot, the cast and crew of Krrish 3 also used insect repellent on their bodies so as to fight flies in the deserts. They would reportedly skip lunch as flies made it impossible for them to eat anything.

Krrish 3 cast

Rohit Mehra played by Hrithik Roshan

Kaya played by Kangana Ranaut

Kaal played by Vivek Oberoi

Priya Mehra played by Priyanka Chopra

Scorpio Woman played by Shaurya Chauhan

Striker played by Gauahar Khan

Dr Siddhant Arya played by Naseeruddin Shah

Krrish 3 movie plot

Krrish 3 is the third instalment in the Krrish franchise. Krrish 3 storyline follows the life of Rohit Mehra, a scientist, and Krishna Mehra, a.k.a. Krrish, his superhero son, who face extensive collusion organised by the evil genius Kaal and his female associate Kaya.

In the process, Krishna's pregnant wife Priya is kidnapped by Kaal and the form-changing Kaya takes her place at the Mehra household and eventually falls in love with Krishna. Krrish 3 received a lot of praise from the audience. It was also hailed by the critics. Both Hrithik and Kangana's performances were appreciated by the critics and the audience.

