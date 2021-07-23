Kubbra Sait To Play A ‘special’ Role In Onir’s Sequel Of 2010 Film 'I Am' Titled 'We Are'

I Am is one of the popular movies directed by filmmaker Onir that received tons of praise from the viewers. It also became a recipient of the National Award for Best Hindi Feature Film. As the movie was a huge hit among the audience, director Onir is now gearing up for the sequel to the film, We Are. According to the reports by Hindustan Times, he recently spoke about the Mirzapur actor, Kubbra Sait’s casting for the film and stated how she had a special character in the movie.

Kubbra Sait to have ‘a special character’ in Onir’s next

As the filmmaker, Onir gears up for the sequel to his National award-winning movie, I Am, he recently spoke about how the movie will consist of four segments similar to the original movie. He further revealed how the movie, We Are will depict four different aspects of queer life through four stories from different cities and mentioned how he has finished scripting the project, and started the casting process.

Speaking about Kubbra Sait’s casting for his film, he stated how he would not go much into detail and hinted at how her character would be ‘special’. He further revealed how she will be essaying the role of a girl who’s closeted and was outed without consent and how the story will further explore what happened.

As the shooting for the film is slated to begin in September, the filmmaker revealed how the background for the four stories had been set in the same four cities where I Am was shot- Kashmir, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Bengaluru. Adding to it, he stated how the Kashmir segment will be shot in Gurez and stated how he will be using regional languages, real trans women, and drag artists, which will make it an Indian film, not just Bollywood. According to Onir, the movie will celebrate the Supreme Court verdict on Section 377, but will also be a critique of what we were facing and gave an example of how recently the government opposed same-sex marriage. He even stated how it will celebrate queer life and love from their perspective and added how he was not thinking about who would be comfortable with what and will just make a film with stories that hopefully touched everybody and concluded with a logline of his upcoming project, Love Reigns.

IMAGE: ONIR/KUBBRA SAIT INSTAGRAM

