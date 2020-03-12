Throwback - Kunal Kemmu And Soha Ali Khan's Fairytale Relationship And Wedding

Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan are two of Bollywood's most talented actors. The actors have been in a romantic relationship since 2009. In 2015, the actors got married, and in 2017, the couple was blessed with a girl child Inaaya. Here is a throwback post that Kunal shared on his Instagram handle to celebrate his love for Soha Ali Khan.

Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan first paired up for a film in 2009

Kunal and Soha first met on the sets of their 2009 film Dhoondte Reh Jaoge. In separate interviews, both Kunal and Soha admitted that they did not expect to be friends at first, let alone be in a relationship. Kunal felt that because Soha was an Oxford University graduate, he thought they would never click. But destiny had other plans.

Both belonged to different backgrounds, too. Soha hails from the illustrious Pataudi family. Her dad, the late Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, was from the Pataudi family and was also the Indian Test cricket captain. Her mother, Sharmila Tagore, is a celebrated and iconic Indian film actress, while her brother, Saif Ali Khan, is a popular film actor. Kunal Kemmu hails from a Kashmiri Pandit family, and his paternal grandfather, Moti Lal Khemu, was a playwright and recipient of several state government awards.

The couple got married in 2015

Kunal and Soha's relationship blossomed through the years, despite their differing backgrounds. The couple, with the blessing of their respective families got engaged in 2014. Since their marriage, the couple has constantly showered love for each other on their various social media platforms. Their daughter, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, was born in 2017 and is one of the most popular toddlers on the internet.

