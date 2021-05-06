Kusha Kapila Gets First Dose Of COVID-19 Vaccine, Shares Glimpse Of 'excellent' Management

Social media influencer and actress Kusha Kapila recently took to her Instagram stories and informed about receiving her first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Kusha, who had pre-vaccination jitters, shared her experience of receiving the first jab and wrote that she was super impressed by the precautionary measures and management at Sarvodya Kanya Vidyalaya, Mongolpuri.

Kusha Kapila gets first COVID-19 jab

She shared a picture after receiving the vaccine and revealed how she was made to sit for 30 minutes in a classroom under the observation of medical experts. “The swiftness of the entire procedure, the social distancing, the actual injecting taking less than ten seconds, and the fact that this classroom is making me hella nostalgic,” Kusha wrote while sharing her experience. She further urged people to encourage more others to get themselves inoculated as and when they get a chance.

Kusha got herself inoculated after she informed about her husband Zorawar Ahluwalia being tested COVID-19 positive. Earlier she had penned a note on Instagram stories and shared that despite taking necessary precautions, her husband contracted the virus has no symptoms at all except one day where Kusha mentioned he had a 'running nose'. Apart from her Instagram stories, Kusha also shared a post where she wrote about facing 'emotional, physical burnout' while preparing her creative content. Apart from Kusha Kapila, there is a host of other celebrities who got themselves vaccinated. These include Radhika Madan, Manavi Gagroo, Mukesh Chhabra, Pulkit Samrat, Himanshi Khurana, and more as they urge and spread work across to people to step out and register themselves for vaccination.

COVID-19 cases in India

On May 5, the country reported more than 4 lakh COVID-19 cases pushing the total caseload to over 2.06 crore. There are 35.66 lakh active COVID-19 cases while 3,980 people died in the last 24 hours. The total fatalities have reached 2,30,168. Meanwhile, the country is looking at an even bigger crisis in the future with the third wave of the virus. As per Government advisory, the citizens need to strictly follow the pandemic guidelines. The states have also started taking precautions such as a complete lockdown to curb the spread. The current spike in cases is highest since the outbreak of the pandemic.

(Image credit: KUSHA KAPILA/ Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.