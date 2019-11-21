Kusha Kapila: The Social Media Star's Best Beach Outfits From Her Vacations

Kusha Kapila is an internet sensation. From being a fashion influencer to creating humorous and meme content, Kusha has been very popular on social media. She is most famous for her work with a popular Indian media platform. She is well-known for her fictional character Billi Maasi. Kusha Kapila currently has 701k followers on Instagram. Here are some of the fashion icon's beach wears that will inspire your beach wardrobe.

Kusha Kapila's beachwear outfits:

Kusha Kapila gives the perfect fashion goals to every body shape and size. If you are a bit on the heavier side, then this beachwear is perfect for you. Kusha posed in an unusual printed long mermaid beachwear. The outfit had a zip on the upper side and a cut through the thigh design. The backless swimsuit looked subtle on Kusha Kapila.

Also Read | Kusha Kapila's hysterical vacay goals' parodies will make you have a good laugh

In this picture post, Kusha amazed in a black bikini suit. The beachwear suit was knotted with a black printed sarong. The bikini dress was neck knotted and backless. Kusha Kapila paired the outfit with a simple black slipper.

Also Read | Kusha Kapila: Here is all about the famous Instagram influencer

On her vacation to Queensland, Kusha was spotted posing on the beaches of Burleigh Heads. She wore a red crisscross bikini top. Kapila paired it with a similar print lowers and a tied red sarong.

Also Read | Dolly Singh's popular vine videos that fans could relate to

On Kusha Kapila's vacation to Havelock Island, she appeared in a black bikini dress. She wore a black bikini top and loose long comfy pants. With the whole beachwear outfit, Kusha paired a cape shrug, posing flawlessly.

Also Read | Kiara Advani: The Kabir Singh actor's 'Pretty In Pink' Wardrobe

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.