'Laal Singh Chaddha': Aamir Khan And Kiran Rao Reunite For A Selfie With Naga Chaitanya

Amidst the cordial divorce of Dhoom 3 actor Aamir Khan with renowned producer Kiran Rao, the couple was spotted posing happily for a selfie. Reuniting for the filming of the highly anticipated movie Laal Singh Chaddha, lead actor Aamir Khan took a selfie with his co-stars and producer of the movie Kiran Rao. The smiling selfie is being widely circulated on social media after the Aamir Khan-Kiran Rao divorce saddened many fans.

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao's selfie with Naga Chaitanya

Featuring Aamir Khan in the titular role of Laal Singh Chaddha, the actor will be joined by the South Indian Bala superstar Naga Chaitanya portraying the role of Bala. Taking to their social media handles, the Tollywood superstar and Aamir Khan Productions shared a selfie with the team and cast. In the selfies, Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao can be seen smiling at the camera along with Naga Chaitanya and director Advait Chandan.

Welcome Bala, stealer of hearts, you have already stolen ours 😍

Love.

Kiran & Aamir.@chay_akkineni pic.twitter.com/HC2qfFSomm — Aamir Khan Productions (@AKPPL_Official) July 9, 2021

To be produced Aamir Khan's production house, Aamir Khan Productions, and co-produced by Kiran Rao, the actor and his ex-wife welcomed the young actor with a warm caption that read, 'Welcome Bala, stealer of hearts, you have already stolen ours Love. Kiran & Aamir.'. Meanwhile, Naga Chaitanya shared the selfie expressing his gratitude towards the veteran actor.

Netizens' reaction to the Laal Singh Chaddha's team selfie

Fans on social media appeared positive about the movie and the cast. Expressing their anticipation about the same, many tweeted about how they cannot wait for the official Bollywood adaptation of the popular Hollywood movie Forrest Gump. Wishing a huge success to the movie, the fans widely shared the selfie of the Bollywood actor with his team.

PVR cinema bengalore will turn into a football crowd on LSC release date 😎 — Salman Khan Stardom (@Dineshsalmanic7) July 9, 2021

More on Laal Singh Chaddha

Aamir Khan's upcoming movie is a hot topic in Bollywood currently as the movie was in the making for over two decades. The official adaptation of Hollywood's classic movie Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks, Laal Singh Chaddha was delayed for a couple of years due to the pandemic. The movie is now expected to have a Christmas release this year. Along with the star-studded cast of the movie, King Khan of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan is expected to have a small cameo in the movie.

