'Laal Singh Chaddha': Aamir Khan Devours Pani Puri To Begin Film's Promotion; Watch

Actor Aamir Khan recently caught the attention of the paparazzi in Mumbai city as he kick-started the promotion of his upcoming film, Laal Singh Chaddha on a delicious note. While attending the trailer preview of the film, Aamir stopped by to enjoy Pani puri, one among the most cherished street food items of Mumbai. A crowd of onlookers surrounded the 3 Idiots star as he relished the tasty snack.

Aamir Khan kick-starts promotion of Laal Singh Chaddha

For the event, Aamir Khan opted for a quirky look and was clad in a plain white t-shirt that was topped with a pink shirt. However, what stole the limelight was his comfy blue balloon pants. He finished the look with statement glasses and brown boots as he happily posed for the cameras. Going by the photos, it appears that Aamir had a great time interacting with his fans and media in the posh Juhu locality of the city. Take a look at it below:

Image: Varinder Chawla

Previously, makers of the film released the first song from the comedy-drama, titled Kahani, on Friday, April 28. Composed by Pritam, the lyrics of the mellow track are penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya. Meanwhile, Mohan Kannan's melodious voice has accentuated the soft rhythm of the track.

The soulful song aptly introduces the forthcoming film to the audience. However, surprisingly, the creators have chosen not to release the video of the song. For now, viewers are only able to enjoy the meaningful lyrics of Kahani. As specified by the Laal Singh Chaddha team, the lead actor of the film, Aamir Khan wanted viewers to pay keen attention to the 'actual hero' of the song which was the 'music' itself.

Now, the much-awaited trailer of the film is all set to be launched at the final match of IPL 2022. It is likely that the entire cast of the film including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya might arrive at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad for the trailer release. However, an official confirmation about the same is still awaited.

Helmed by Advait Chandan, the movie is inspired by the 1994 Hollywood film, Forrest Gump. The plot of the film will trace exemplary events of India’s history unfolding through the perspective of an autistic man namely, Laal Singh Chaddha. Bankrolled under the banner of Viacom 18 Studios and Aamir Khan Productions, the movie is gearing up to hit the big screens on August 11.

Image: Varinder Chawla