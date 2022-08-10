'Laal Singh Chaddha': Aamir, Mona & Others Pay Homage To Soldiers At National War Memorial

With just a day left for the release of Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha, the entire team has been keeping their fingers crossed. Before the film’s theatrical run, the entire team including Khan, Mona Singh, and Naga Chaitanya, paid respects to Indian war heroes at the National War Memorial in Delhi.

Naga Chaitanya shared a bunch of pictures from the visit while paying his homage to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the country. Not many are aware that Mona Singh's late father Jasbir Singh was a retired colonel in the Indian Army and she along with the team of Laal Singh Chaddha holds the Indian Army with honour and high regard.

Laal Singh Chaddha team visits National War memorial

In one of the pictures shared by Naga Chaitanya on Instagram, Aamir is seen with folded hands, bowing in front of a wall marked with the names of Indian Army soldiers who laid down their lives in the Kargil War. In other pictures, Mona Singh and Chaitanya are seen paying their respects at the same spot. One of the pictures saw Aamir interacting with some Indian Army personnel.

While captioning the pictures, Chaitanya who will be seen making his Bollywood debut with the forthcoming film wrote, “morning well spent at the National war memorial New Delhi with the team of #laalsinghchaddha . Such a lovely experience.”

The story of Laal Singh Chaddha sees Aamir playing a simple man from Punjab who joins the Indian Army, where he meets Bala, played by Chaitanya. The two fight together in the Kargil War. For those unaware, the film is the official Hindi remake of the Oscar-winning 1994 film Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks.

Apart from the names mentioned above, the film also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan who plays Aamir’s love interest in the film. The film is slated to hit the screens on August 11, where it will clash with Akshay Kumar starrer Raksha Bandhan which is directed by Aanand.L.Rai. Laal Singh Chaddha is directed by Advait Chandan and it will be interesting to see how the two films pit against each other.

IMAGE: Instagram/ChayAkkineni