Laal Singh Chaddha: New Pics From Sets Leave Fans And Netizens Anticipating

Ever since Aamir Khan's first look from Laal Singh Chaddha dropped, anticipation about the film has kicked it. Not only because the film is an adaptation of Hollywood classic Forrest Gump but also because it boasts an amazing cast of Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor, and Mona Singh who recently joined the team. Recently, new pictures surfaced from the sets where Aamir Khan can be seen donning an orange turban, and off white shirt and white pants. Although one cannot be sure of the sequence he was shooting, seems like those were the post-marriage scenes.

Aamir Khan on the sets of #LaalSinghChaddha..

Seems that he is shooting for Scenes post marriage where he gains weight. Later he will lose weight for Teenage look.

Aamir Khan's first look in Laal Singh Chaddha:

The first look has him sporting a pink turban along with a beard and it looks like, the megastar has delved into the character effortlessly. The film will also star Kareena Kapoor Khan alongside him. But the Dangal star is not the only one who has managed to rock a turban look.

Sat Sri Akaal ji, myself Laal...Laal Singh Chaddha.🙏 pic.twitter.com/aXI1PM8HIw — Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) November 18, 2019

The film is being adapted from Tom Hanks' Forrest Gump, directed by Robert Zemeckis, is a 1994 American comedy-drama film based on the 1986 novel of the same name by Winston Groom. The story depicts several decades in the life of Forrest Gump (Hanks), a slow-witted but kind-hearted man from Alabama who witnesses and unwittingly influences several defining historical events in the 20th century in the United States. The film stars Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor, and Vijay Sethupathi. The film’s plot revolves around the story of a man who has a low IQ. Aamir has reportedly lost 20 kilos to play the younger version of his title role of Laal Singh Chaddha. Directed by Advait Chandan of Secret Superstar fame, and written by Atul Kulkarni, the film will release on Christmas 2020.

