'Laal Singh Chaddha' Release Postponed; Aamir Khan Starrer To Hit Big Screens In August

Owing to the perils put forth by the COVID-19 pandemic, the film industry was one of the most impacted sectors and box office successes during this period were low when compared to pre-pandemic times. This is because a section of the audience stayed reluctant to step out to the theatres in view of the potential health risks involved. The sudden spike in COVID-19 cases has delayed the release of several anticipated movies including RRR, Jersey and more. The makers of Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha, however, were previously keen on not postponing the premiere of the comedy-drama, but as things stand now, the makers have taken fans by surprise after confirming that the release date of the movie will be pushed ahead by three months.

Laal Singh Chaddha gets new release date

In an official statement, the makers of the movie confirmed that Laal Singh Chaddha, which was previously scheduled for a release on April 14, 2022, will now release on August 11, 2022. However, it is to note that the reason behind the delay isn't the ongoing pandemic. The makers of the movie have clarified that the change in the release date is because the team has not completed the movie in time. Furthermore, the makers also thanked the entire team of Adipurush for shifting their release date ahead to avoid a clash.

The official statement reads, "This is to announce that our film, Laal Singh Chaddha, will not be releasing on 14th April as planned. This is because we are unable to complete the film in time. This film will not be releasing on 11th August 2022 in theatres worldwide. We would like to thank Mr. Bhushan Kumar, T Series, Om Raut and the entire team of Adipurush from the bottom of our hearts. We would like to thank them for being so helpful and understanding, and for shifting the release date of their much awaited, Adipurush, starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan, so that Laal Singh Chaddha can come on 11th Aug 2022."

Helmed by Advait Chandan, the movie also stars Naga Chaitanya, Kareena Kapoor and Mona Singh in pivotal roles alongside Aamir Khan. Inspired by the 1994 Hollywood film, Forrest Gump, the plot of the film will trace exemplary events of India’s history unfolding through the perspective of an autistic man namely, Laal Singh Chaddha. Bankrolled under the banner of Viacom 18 Studios and Aamir Khan Productions, the music of the movie is given by composer Pritam. Lastly, the film has been adapted by Atul Kulkarni.

