'Laal Singh Chaddha' Song 'Tur Kalleyan' Sees Aamir Khan Attempting To Let Go Of His Past

Aamir Khan-starrer Laal Singh Chaddha is all set for its theatrical release and earlier the makers teased fans with the film's song Tur Kalleyan by releasing its audio version. Now, on July 25, Tur Kalleyan's full-length music video was released which featured Aamir Khan's character evolving over several months. The 3 Idiots fame actor plays the titular role of Laal Singh Chaddha in the remake of Tom Hanks' 1994 classic film Forrest Gump, which took the entertainment industry by storm on its arrival.

Laal Singh Chaddha's 'Tur Kalleyan' song out

On Monday, the makers of Laal Singh Chaddha released the music video for Tur Kalleyan which saw Aamir Khan's character running across India over several months in order to let go of his past that was haunting him for so long. The video starts with Aamir Khan looking at a toy aeroplane while standing beside his bed, soon after which the clip cuts into the PK actor sitting outside his house on a chair and it seems like he is in deep thought.

The video then shows Aamir Khan running across the country in order to embrace himself. From beaches to mountains, the actor's character explores almost every part of the country, while his beard grows side by side. Sharing the poster of the recently released song, Aamir wrote, "'Chadd ranj diyaan galiyaan, Chal ve tur kalleyan…' A song that frees us from all the baggage that we carry... Let’s free ourselves, love ourselves and flow with the rhythm of life with #TurKalleyan (sic)".

Crooned by Arijit Singh, Shadab Faridi and Altamash Faridi, Tur Kalleyan has been written by Amitabh Bhattacharya with music by Pritam. The summary of the music video says that it is shot across the length and breadth of India and captures the beauty of rising above everything else and walking alone.

More on Laal Singh Chaddha

Laal Singh Chaddha, produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Kiran Rao, and Viacom18 Studios, also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh, and Chaitanya Akkineni. It is an official remake of Forrest Gump. The film will be released on 11 August 2022.

(Image: @AhirimSensin06/Twitter)