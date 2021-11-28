'Laal Singh Chaddha' To Lock Horns With 'KGF 2', Aamir Khan Issues Apology To Yash & Team

Actor Aamir Khan, who is looking forward to the release of his upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha in April next year, is expected to lock horns with Yash starrer KGF: Chapter 2. In a recent interview with trade analyst Komal Nahta, the 3 Idiots actor confessed that he had apologised to KGF 2 actor Yash, producer Vijay Kiragandur and director Prashanth Neel for choosing the same release date as theirs. The actor also shared that he had then offered to promote KGF: Chapter 2 ahead of the film's release.

Last week, Aamir Khan had announced the release date of his long-pending film Laal Singh Chaddha where he will be seen sharing screen space with Kareena Kapoor Khan. In the interview, the actor mentioned that he had penned a letter to the KGF 2 team explaining his decision to choose April 14, 2022, as the release date.

Aamir Khan opens up on apologising to KGF 2 makers for release date clash

The actor explained that he had told the makers about Baisakhi being an ideal occasion for him to release Laal Singh Chaddha. He said that Ideally, he would never take a date that has already been finalised by the producer of another big film. He hates to give the impression that he is trespassing on someone else’s territory, but since he is playing a Sikh for the first time in his career, the Baisakhi day (14th April) seemed to be the most appropriate for the release of Laal Singh Chaddha to him.

Apart from this, Aamir has also offered to promote KGF: Chapter 2 for choosing the same release date. He added that before he had finalised the date, he had profusely apologised to the producer (Vijay Kiragandur), director (Prashanth Neel), and lead man (Yash) of KGF Chapter 2 and had written to them while explaining his predicament.



Aamir shared the details of the letter and Komal Nahta said that he told the KGF team about how the lockdown had made matters difficult for all producers. He also explained that a Baisakhi release for his film would be ideal. Aamir concluded that the makers understood his viewpoint and were good enough to ask him to go ahead in spite of their film releasing on the same day. This sweet gesture by the KGF team touched the actor.



Apart from writing to the team, Aamir had also spoken to Yash on call and had shared his fan love for the upcoming sequel. Aamir told Yash that KGF was an established brand name and so, people would definitely patronise the sequel. He also told him that since his was an action film whereas Aamir’s was a family film as it was a love story, the two films would hopefully not eat into each other’s collections.



