'Lagaan' Cast Had Aamir Khan In Lead, Gracy Shah Made Her Debut; Know More

Lagaan is a critically acclaimed Hindi-language movie that released in 2001. The movie was written and directed by Ashutosh Gowariker. The lead actor of the movie, Aamir Khan, is also the producer of the movie. The movie was made on an unprecedented budget of ₹250 million and was shot in the villages near Bhuj.

The movie is set in the early 1890s, during the late Victorian period of India's colonial British Raj. The plot of the movie revolves around the people of a small village in Gujrat who are under several years of drought and yet being pressured with the payment of high taxes. They find themselves in an extraordinary situation when an arrogant British army officer challenges them to a game of cricket, as a wager to avoid paying the taxes they owe. Here is all about the cast of Lagaan. Read further ahead to know more:

Also Read | Housefull 4 Is Rana Dagubatti's First Comedy Film In Bollywood

Lagaan cast

Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan played the lead character of the movie, Bhuvan. It is Bhuvan who gets a bunch of people together to form a cricket team and even teaches them how to play the game. This character is considered as one of Aamir Khan’s best performances to date.

Also Read | Rafael Nadal Interacts With Fans On Instagram After US Open Win

Gracy Singh

Debutant Gracy Singh played the character of Gauri in the movie. After many actors denied to play the character, Aamir Khan and Aashutosh Gowarikar thought that Gracy Singh would fit the character of a simple-looking village girl the best. Reportedly, Gracy Singh worked very hard and devoted her all to excel her first character in the Bollywood industry.

Also Read | "Salman Khan Has A Bad Habit," Says Director Ali Abbas Zafar

Rachel Shelley

Rachel Shelley played the character of Elizabeth Russell in the movie. She portrays the character of a very fun, loving, and sweet girl who is the daughter of the Captain-General. She accidentally falls in love with Bhuvan being unknown about his affair with Gauri. Wanting to not harm anybody’s relationship, she goes back to England when she comes to know about the truth.

Also Read | Bhoot Part 1: The Haunted Ship Release Date And First Look Out Now

Lagaan gained heavy critical acclaim from all over the country. It won awards at international movie festivals, and even at many Indian movies award functions. Lagaan became the third Indian movie to be nominated for the Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film after Mother India (1957) and Salaam Bombay (1988).

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.