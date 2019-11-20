Lage Raho Munna Bhai To Be Screened For The Visually Impaired At IFFI This Year

Lage Raho Munna Bhai is one of the most iconic movies of Bollywood. It has been revealed that it is slated to be screened at IFFI in Goa between November 23-25, 2019. The movie will be screened as an initiative taken by Saksham Trust for the visually impaired to access the joy of cinema through audio description. Audio description is an innovation that dramatically enhances the accessibility of films through its additional narration. The additional narration translates visual information and non-dialogue portions into spoken words so that the visually impaired can also access and enjoy films as much as others do.

Rajkumar Hirani is one of the few filmmakers to have contributed to this cause. His film PK is one of the first films with audio description. Hirani’s movie Sanju was also released with an audio description through a special App devised by XL cinema while it was still running in cinema halls. On the occasion of Children's day this year, Saksham Trust has also screened Lage Raho Munna Bhai in Delhi. The movie was screened in order to promote the message of Gandhian values amongst the visually impaired children as the film remains extremely popular and close to the heart of the nation.

In October this year, the cast of Lage Raho Munna Bhai was joined by YouTube stars Bhuvan Bam, Prajakta Koli and Ashish Chanchlani as they featured on the YouTube original series Off The Page. The series features the original cast of the movie sitting down and reading a few scenes from the movie. The series also features the stars discussing the behind the scenes of the film and what went into making it such a huge success.

Lage Raho Munna Bhai is written and directed by Rajkumar Hirani. The movie is also written by Vidhu Vinod Chopra and Abhijat Joshi. Lage Raho Munna Bhai stars Sanjay Dutt, Vidya Balan, Boman Irani and Dilip Prabhavalkar amongst others in lead roles. The movie was released on September 1, 2006, and is still loved by all. The movie revolves around Munna who embarks on the journey of leading his life the Gandhian way.

