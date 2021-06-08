Lakshadweep Actor Ayisha Sultana Claims Centre Used COVID As Bioweapon On UT; Faces Flak

In the latest development in the Lakshadweep administrative row, actor Ayisha Sultana stirred controversy after she accused the Union Government of using COVID as a 'bioweapon' to target the people of the archipelago. Ayisha Sultana's remarks come as Lakshadweep Administrator Praful Khoda Patel is facing severe backlash over his decisions including the relaxation of the COVID SOPs in the UT leading to an alleged surge in the number of cases reported.

Actor accuses Centre of using COVID as 'bioweapon' against Lakshadweep

In a debate with a Malayalam news channel Media One, Lakshadweep-based actor Aiysha Sultana claimed that the Union Territory had recorded zero cases before the Centre took over following which there was an alleged increase in the number of cases. The actor then went to accuse the Centre of using COVID as a bioweapon against the people of Lakshadweep and attempted to elaborate her startling remark even as other panellists condemned the statement. As per reports, a BJP Yuva Morcha activist has filed a complaint in Palakkad police station against Aiysha Sulatana's accusation against the Centre.

"They used a bioweapon. I can say surely, the Centre has clearly used bioweapon," actor Ayisha Sultana said during the debate.

Aisha Sultana from Lakshadweep in a News room debate @MediaOneTVLive alleges India Govt deployed Covid as a BIO WEAPON against people of Lakshadweep.

She should not be let scott free for such a statement.

Video included with subtitles#CovidIndia #Bioweapon @HMOIndia pic.twitter.com/skHxBjSzld — The Communal Dentist©🇮🇳 (@dr_communal) June 8, 2021

Lakshadweep residents stage underwater protest

On Monday, several people participated in an underwater protest and staged a 12-hour fast demanding administrator Praful Patel's recall for his 'anti- people' measures and seeking withdrawal of draft legislation on development. The protestors, both undersea and outside of their homes, held placards with slogans like "Revoke LDAR" (Lakshadweep Development Authority Regulation) and "Justice for Lakshadweep." The people who took to protest came under the banner of "save Lakshadweep forum" and posted pictures of protest in social media.

Lakshadweep BJP chief says 'people's concern genuine'

In a jolt to the saffron party, apart from Congress, NCP, CPI(M), DMK and other Opposition parties, even BJP's Lakshadweep unit president Mohammad Kasim has backed the local protests in the island against the new regulations, saying the party will work towards removing them. Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, Kasim said that the concerns against the new rules were genuine and that he had written to both PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah regarding it.

“Some of the new regulations are distressing for the citizens of Lakshadweep. If they are going to protest, we will be with them. We want to remove rules that are upsetting the citizens. If the new rules are not good for them, we will be working towards getting them removed. I have written to both PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, about this,” said Kasim.

The Home Minister has communicated via one of the representatives who brought this matter to his attention that no policy will be finalised without due examination and that the Centre stands with the people of Lakshadweep.

What are Praful Khoda Patel's 'objectionable' decisions?

Altering COVID SOPs leading to COVID case surge Ban on the slaughter, transportation, buying and selling of beef products Lifting the ban on alcohol consumption Demolishing the sheds where fishermen stored nets and other equipment citing violation of the Coast Guard Act A new Goonda Act Mandating the use of Mangalore port instead of the Beypore port for freight transit Termination of casual and contractual labourers' jobs in govt

