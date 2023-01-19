Lara Dutta Reacts To Harnaaz Sandhu’s Sartorial Tribute At Miss Universe 2022

Harnaaz Sandhu made the headlines on Sunday when she walked the Miss Universe 2022 ramp wearing a gown whose cape was a tribute to previous Indian Miss Universe winners Sushmita Sen and Lara Dutta.

Harnaaz donned a black ball gown with a plunging neckline. It had a huge bow at the back and a full floor-sweeping skirt. Designed by Saisha Shinde, the images were placed with sheer detail on the skirt.

Sandhu also shared the pictures on her Instagram handle and wrote, “It’s my purest honour and gratitude to represent my incredible country at Miss Universe. For my final walk as Reigning Miss Universe, I couldn’t thank Saisha Shinde and her team enough for making this dream gown come true! A huge tribute to these two incredible women from India you have been making our country proud since becoming Miss Universe. Sushmita Sen and Lara Dutta Bhupathi, I truly adore you both a lot…this one is for you and INDIA in [heart emoticon]."

Reacting to the tribute former Miss Universe Lara Dutta commented, “May you always shine bright like the diamond you are!! Stay your humble, amazing, strong self sista!!! Here’s looking at you kid!!!” Good luck for all that’s yet to come!”

For the unversed, Sushmita Sen was the first Indian woman to win the Miss Universe title in 1994 and Lara Dutta won it in 2000. In 2021, Harnaaz returned the crown to India.

India was represented by Divita Rai at Miss Universe 2022

On her last day as the reigning Miss Universe, Harnaaz took the platform and crowned the Miss Universe 2022 USA's R’Bonney Gabriel. Venezuela's Amanda Dudamel (23) and Dominican Republic's Andreína Martínez (25) became the first and second runner up, respectively.

Over 80 countries competed for the crown this year. However, only 16 countries - Spain, Colombia, Venezuela, India, Curacao, Trinidad, Tobago, Peru, Canada, Portugal, South Africa, Laos, Dominican Republic, Australia, Hait and Puerto Rico made it to the top 16.

Divita Rai, a 25-year-old Indian architect, and model represented India at the Miss Universe 2023 beauty pageant. She made it to the top 16 list but couldn't be in the top 5.

Anne Jakkaphong Jakrajutatip, a media businesswoman in Thailand, recently acquired the Miss Universe organization from IMG through her business - JKN Global Group. Additionally, an all-female leadership team now oversees Miss Universe - the oldest and most renowned international competition.