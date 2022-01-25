Lata Mangeshkar's Family Shares Update On Her Health: 'marginal Improvement, Still In ICU'

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar was recently hospitalized as she had tested positive for COVID-19. Doctors in charge of the singer's treatment announced that the 92-year-old will be under observation for 10-12 days as she was also suffering from pneumonia. The veteran singer has now completed two weeks of stay in the hospital. Taking to Lata Mangeshkar's official Twitter handle, her family has now given an update about her health and said that her condition has improved marginally.

Lata Mangeshkar's family gives health update

Taking to Lata Mangeshkar's official Twitter handle, the singer's family shared a health update about her condition and asked those online to stop speculating and spreading any distressing rumours. Their statement read-

There is a marginal improvement in Lata Didi’s health and she continues to be in the ICU. Kindly refrain from spreading disturbing rumours or falling prey to random messages regarding Didi’s health. Thank you.

Lata Mangeshkar was admitted to the ICU ward of the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai on Tuesday, January 11, after she contracted the COVID-19 virus. Dr Pratit Samdhani who is treating the 92-year-old singer shared that the veteran singer's health was improving and she was in a stable condition.

Lata Mangeshkar has had a career spanning over 60 years and has recorded songs for over a thousand Hindi films. The veteran singer has sung songs in over thirty-six Indian languages and foreign languages, though primarily in Hindi and Marathi. In 2001, in recognition of her contributions to the nation, she was awarded the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honour and is only the second vocalist, after M. S. Subbulakshmi, to receive this honour. The singer is the eldest of the other Mangeshkar sisters- Meena Khadikar, Asha Bhosle, Usha Mangeshkar, and Hridaynath Mangeshkar.

