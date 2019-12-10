Lata Mangeshkar's Sister Asha Bhosle On Singer's Return Home: Her Songs Came Rushing To Me

The ‘Nightingale of India’ aka Lata Mangeshkar was recently discharged from Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital after almost a month. She was battling pneumonia for 28 days in the hospital. On her return, she thanked all her fans for the support and love that they had showered on her.

Asha Bhosle gets emotional after sister Lata Mangeshkar returns home after a month

On Lata Mangeshkar’s return, her sister Asha Bhosle confirmed that the singer is now fine. In a recent interview, Asha Bhosle told the media that the entire family was there at home to receive her sister on her return from the hospital. She looked relieved upon Lata Mangeshkar’s return.

Asha Bhosle also added that when she saw her sister after so long, many of her iconic songs came rushing to her mind. She also claimed how her sister has made many songs immortal with her voice. Lata Mangeshkar was rushed to the hospital on November 11, 2019, when she complained of breathing problems.

Lata Mangeshkar also took to social media to let her fans know that she is now completely healthy. In the post, she said that it was the doctors’ idea to extend her stay at the hospital to make sure that she was completely fine. She also expressed her gratitude towards the hospital staff that took care of her.

Check out Lata Mangeshkar’s post here:

Namaskaar, For the past 28 days, I was at Breach Candy hospital.. I was diagnosed with pneumonia. The (cont) https://t.co/nHAQuCozF9 — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) December 8, 2019

A special thank you, again to the team of doctors who treated me with utmost care and love.

Dr. Pratit Samdani, Dr. Ashwin Mehta, Dr. Zareer Udwadia, Dr Nishit Shah, Dr. Janardan Nimbolkar and Dr. Rajeev Sharma. — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) December 8, 2019

Asha Bhosle will be dividing her time between her sister and her preparation for her upcoming show. Asha Bhosle will be performing at the Asha Bhosle Live With The Bengal Tigers on December 15. She also said that she is looking forward to the same.

