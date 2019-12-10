Vidya Balan: Shakuntala Devi Star And Her Experimental Fashion With Indian Attires

Vidya Balan who started her journey from popular television sitcom Hum Paanch has made a blast of entry with her first Bollywood movie. Since then, Vidya Balan has never lost her grip and has proved time on time by performing in films that were unique. Here's a look at Vidya's latest experiments with simple Indian attires that will inspire your fashion sense.

Vidya Balan's experimental fashion

Vidya Balan's sari jacket look will provide you with attire inspiration that not only looks classy but also promotes Indian fashion while she is busy with Shakuntala Devi promotions in London.

Learn the new way to wear a sari and that too in style. Vidya has paired the royal blue-green coloured saree with a unique full-sleeved frilled coordinated kurta. This sari attire will look good to every woman irrespective of their height.

Donning a sari attire like Vidya is what all fashion mongers should focus at. The Mission Mangal star didn't go for a plain sari and blouse look here, instead, she has worn the blouse over the saree for this look. The attire provides you with a mix of classy and style which is perfect even for an office day.

Vidya Balan Upcoming Movies

Vidya Balan's last Bollywood success was observed with the movie Mission Mangal opposite Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu, and Kriti Kulhari in pivotal roles. Vidya Balan will next be seen in the biopic on the Human-Computer Shakuntala Devi, who is a mathematical genius. The movie's official release hasn't be declared but apparently Vidya could appear on the silver screen in January 2020.

