South star Vijay Deverakonda is all set to star in his first Pan-India film Liger. The actor will share the screen space with Bollywood diva Ananya Panday in the upcoming sports drama. While the movie is scheduled to hit the theatres by the end of August, its makers are keeping the viewers entertained with regular updates on the film. The makers of the film recently released a new and much-awaited track Coka 2.0 that features the two stars flaunting their ace dance moves.

The makers of the upcoming film Liger recently unveiled the movie's dancing number Coka 2.0. In the music video, Vijay Deverakonda could be seen donning a red coloured Punjabi outfit with a matching turban. The actor also put on a pair of goggles and looked dapper as ever. On the other hand, Ananya Panday stunned in a red lehenga and accessorised her look with matching bangles and jhumkas.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Ananya Panday announced the track's release. The track is composed by Jaani, Lijo George and DJ Chetas. The track is crooned by Sukhe and Lisa Mishra, while Jaani has penned it.

Vijay Deverakond and Ananya Panday are currently on a promotional spree and are travelling to different cities across the country. The actors were recently seen channelling their inner Punjabis and had fun on lush green farms. In the pictures shared by Ananya Panday, the two stars donned white ethnic outfits. While the Student Of The Year 2 star looked beautiful in a white salwaar suit, Deverakonda sported an ethnic attire, which included a dhoti and kurta. The two also rode a tractor in the fields. Take a look at their pictures here.

Details about Liger

Touted to be a sports drama, Liger stars Vijay Deverakonda in the lead role of an underdog fighter from Mumbai, who competes in an MMA championship. Apart from the two stars, the movie will also see Ramya Krishnan and Ronit Roy in pivotal roles, while former professional boxer Mike Tyson will make a cameo. The movie is a Pan-India film which will release in five languages - Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi. Helmed by Puri Jagannadh, the movie will hit the theatres on August 25.

Image: Instagram/@ananyapanday