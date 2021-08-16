Lisa Haydon Reveals Daughter’s Name With A Heartfelt Post Celebrating Breastfeeding Week

Actor Lisa Haydon who recently gave birth to a baby girl took to Instagram and shared a series of pictures of her little one while celebrating breastfeeding week. Lisa gave birth to her third child earlier this year. Apart from sharing the pictures, she even revealed the name of the third child Lara, who can be seen cuddling in the arms of the actor. “Things can feel pretty extra after having a baby,” Lisa wrote as she posted several clicks with her daughter Lara.

Lisa Haydon reveals the third baby's name with new pictures

In the pictures, Lisa Haydon is breastfeeding her baby girl while holding her in her arms. Along with the adorable pictures, Lisa also revealed the name of her daughter. “Was it just world breastfeeding week? In honour of this special week Lara would like to thank everyone that has given her a seat at the table,” she wrote.

In another set of photos on her second post, Lisa shared, “So I’ve been away from insta for a while now, here’s my best attempt at a catch-up post... Things can feel pretty extra after having a baby. A lot of it is probably hormones. Two under two and three kids in four years has been truly humbling. I don’t mean humbling in the way I’ve heard ppl say after winning an Oscar lol But humbled in an, I feel incapable kind of way. I thought we’d be taking it one day at a time, but we’re down to take it one feed at a time. No one tells you how long you’ll spend burping your baby. And what not getting that burp up can mean. I take a second sometimes to just remind myself there is no destination in motherhood. Pumping while having a coffee, organising the boys' schedules — pick-ups, drop-offs, and bouncing the bouncer with one foot. And then there’s that sound, that tiny little noise that makes it all worth it, and when you finally hear it, it’s the most rewarding.. that little burp!”

Earlier, after keeping her maternity journey a private affair for a long time, Lisa Haydon finally shared a glimpse of her little baby girl on the photo-sharing site. Along with the pictures, Haydon also announced her husband, Dino Lalvani's debut on the social media platform. "We love you, baby girl, with everything that we’ve got!! You are heavenly perfection! Ps: My Love Dino Lalvani is now on Instagram guys. Let’s be nice and give him a warm welcome (sic)” she had written then.

IMAGE: LISAHAYDON/Instagram

