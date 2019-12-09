Lisa Haydon's 'footwear' Analogy Explaining Single, Married Or With Children Life Is True

Lisa Haydon who is pregnant with her second child is not very active on her social media these days. After a long break, the actress took to her Instagram handle to share a meme where she compared three different phases of life — Single, married and with children — with the footwear one picks in each respectively. While one showed pencil heels, married life showed shoes with small heels and "with children" showed sneakers.

In August this year, sharing an adorable picture of herself, her husband Dino, and son Zack, Haydon revealed that 'a party of four' is on its way. Lisa and Dino, who is a son of Pakistan-born British entrepreneur Gullu Lalvani, tied in the knot in October 2016 after one year of dating. Lisa Haydon, who delivered her first child in May 2017, spoke about how it changed her perspective towards life. "I knew I wasn't going to have to choose one or the other. Sure, having a kid opened my eyes to a whole new world and way of living and one's priorities may change. But it's up to each individual and what they want to make of it."

"I was filming a web series till I was five months pregnant. I did the cover of Vogue India with Hrithik (Roshan) when I was four months pregnant... I believe that we are finally arriving at a place where women don't need to have career apprehensions towards starting a family. You can have it all. You might have to run a tight ship and have the occasional meltdown but it's all good," Lisa told a news agency.

