Salim-Sulaiman: Best Music Compositions By The Duo So Far

Salim Merchant and Sulaiman Merchant have been composing music in the film industry for more than two decades. They have also collaborated with the South-African singer Loyioso Bala and Kenyan to record the anthem for the 2010 FIFA World Cup and were also accompanied by songwriter Eric Wainaina. They have composed some of the best songs and background scores for many Hindi films. It earned them several awards and recognition. Here is a list of some of the best compositions by the duo.

Best songs by Salim-Sulaiman

Kurbaan Hua from Kurbaan

Kurbaan is a 2009 Hindi action-thriller film. The title song of the film Kurbaan Hua became one of the most popular tracks of the year. The duo is often demanded by their fans to perform the song on various occasions. The song is sung by Vishal Dadlani in a very raw and energetic voice. The lyrics were penned down by Niranjan Iyengar.

Mar Jawaan from Fashion

Mar Jawaan is one such song that is associated with most of the ramp walks across the country. The composition of the song is still fresh among the audience. The song is sung by Salim Merchant and Shruti Pathak. It is written by Irfan Siddiqui. Salim-Sulaiman won the award for Best Music Director at the Syracuse International Film Festival.

Maula mere from Chak De! India

Maula Mere Le Le Meri Jaan is one of the most beautiful compositions in Chak De! India. The Sufi touch and wonderful lyrics made the song spread its magic. Sukhwinder Singh, Salim-Sulaiman, and Marianne D’cruz lent their voices for the song. The lyrics were penned down by Jaideep Sahni. Chak De! India also won the National Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment and the soundtrack was one of the highest-selling soundtracks of the year.

Aashayein from Iqbal

Aashayein is an inspiring song from the 2005 sports drama film Iqbal. The song makes every individual dream about their goals and targets in life. Apart from the mind-blowing composition by the duo, K.K lent his voice for the song. The lyrics were penned down by Irfan Siddiqui. Iqbal also won the National Film Award for Best Film On Other Social Issues.

