Little Things S3: Tips From The Show For Long Distance Relationships

Little Things is a web series that was produced by Dice Media production and used to air on a YouTube channel, Filter Copy. The show stars Dhruv Sehgal and Mithila Palkar as a young couple named Dhruv and Kavya. The show revolved around the lives of the two and their relationship. The couple is in a live-in relationship and strives every day to make their bond stronger while coping up with the challenges the big city life throws at them. The show has three seasons. It started with the two living together but the latest season shows the couple having to move to different cities for professional reasons, hence compelling them to make a long-distance relationship work. Here are some cues to take from the recent season of Little Things:

Also Read | Mithila Palkar Wins Big At An Award Ceremony For Little Things

Communication is the key

In any relationship, communication is very important. It becomes even more important when two people are living far away from each other in a long-distance relationship. Communicating each little thing helps the other person understand and become sensitive towards the sentiments of the other one. Hence, efforts should be made to take some time out from busy schedules and speak. Have a video call and talk to the person every day.

Also Read | Little Things Season 3: Fans Give Enthusiastic Response

Respecting the differences

In long-distance relationships, insecurities, jealousy, and possessiveness are bound to crop up. To avoid such situations, one has to understand that the other person cannot confine their life just for the sake of the relationship. Therefore, it important to give the other person some space to socialise and grow. Being supportive would be of more help than constantly doubting the person.

Also Read | Mithila Palkar: A List Of Her Popular Works Apart From Little Things

Little things matter

When two people are physically absent, it becomes hard sometimes to reason out or justify the other person’s behaviour. But the good thing is, that when done in the right way, even the smallest of efforts are highly appreciated. It may take some time to notice them and that is why patience is the key.

Also Read | Little Things 3: Reason To Binge-watch The Latest Web-series

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.