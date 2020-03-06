'Baaghi 3' Live Updates: Tiger Shroff Starrer Labelled 'mass Entertainer' By Film Critic

The third instalment of Sajid Nadiadwala's 'Baaghi' franchise, with Tiger Shroff in the frontline, has hit theatres on Friday. Stay tuned for the latest updates on movie reviews, BO collection & more!

Film critic reviews 'Baaghi 3' 30 mins ago | March 06, 2020 15:25 Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh has given his verdict of the Ahmed Khan directorial. Have a look: #OneWordReview...#Baaghi3: ENTERTAINER.

Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️½

Well-packaged *mass entertainer* that will roar at BO... Action is its USP and #TigerShroff, the soul, one-man army... #Riteish, #Shraddha in good form... Another HIT from #SajidNadiadwala-#AhmedKhan combo. #Baaghi3Review pic.twitter.com/cfEzTnoCtC — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 6, 2020

'Baaghi 3' breaks 'Tanhaji' opening records 1 hour ago | March 06, 2020 14:55 The Tiger Shroff- Shraddha Kapoor starrer is doing a terrific job at the Box-Office as far as opening numbers are concerned. As per Box Office Reports, Baaghi 3 has managed to register an advance booking of Rs 5.50 crores. Interestingly, it has surpassed the numbers of Ajay Devgn's Tanhaji that recorded the booking of Rs. 5.18 crore in the domestic circuit. The report further claims, however, that due to the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak, the film's advance booking might be affected. Nevertheless, the film has received the highest opening that a Tiger Shroff film has ever had.

'Baaghi 3' releases in theaters: Off to a grand opening at the Box-Office 1 hour ago | March 06, 2020 14:25 After a lot of hype around the Baaghi action franchise by the rising action hero of Bollywood, Tiger Shroff, Baaghi 3 has released in theatres on Friday, March 6, 2020. The movie features Tiger Shroff reprising his role as Ronnie with Shraddha Kapoor as his love interest. Baaghi 3 also stars Riteish Deshmukh, Ankita Lokhande, Jameel Khoury and Jaideep Ahlawat in pivotal roles. The film has released across 4400 screens in India. #Baaghi3 screen count...#India: 4400#Overseas: 1100

Worldwide total: 5500 screens

⭐ Biggest release of #TigerShroff. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 6, 2020

