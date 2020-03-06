The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

'Baaghi 3' Live Updates: Tiger Shroff Starrer Labelled 'mass Entertainer' By Film Critic

Bollywood News

The third instalment of Sajid Nadiadwala's 'Baaghi' franchise, with Tiger Shroff in the frontline, has hit theatres on Friday. Stay tuned for the latest updates on movie reviews, BO collection & more!

Written By Urvashi Kandpal | Mumbai | Updated On:
Baaghi 3

The third instalment of Sajid Nadiadwala's 'Baaghi' franchise, with Tiger Shroff in the frontline, has hit theatres on Friday. Stay tuned for the latest updates on movie reviews, BO collection & more!
Film critic reviews 'Baaghi 3'
30 mins ago | March 06, 2020 15:25

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh has given his verdict of the Ahmed Khan directorial. 

Have a look:

 

'Baaghi 3' breaks 'Tanhaji' opening records
1 hour ago | March 06, 2020 14:55

The Tiger Shroff- Shraddha Kapoor starrer is doing a terrific job at the Box-Office as far as opening numbers are concerned. As per Box Office Reports, Baaghi 3 has managed to register an advance booking of Rs 5.50 crores. Interestingly, it has surpassed the numbers of Ajay Devgn's Tanhaji that recorded the booking of Rs. 5.18 crore in the domestic circuit. The report further claims, however, that due to the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak, the film's advance booking might be affected. Nevertheless, the film has received the highest opening that a Tiger Shroff film has ever had.

'Baaghi 3' releases in theaters: Off to a grand opening at the Box-Office
1 hour ago | March 06, 2020 14:25

After a lot of hype around the Baaghi action franchise by the rising action hero of Bollywood, Tiger Shroff, Baaghi 3 has released in theatres on Friday, March 6, 2020. The movie features Tiger Shroff reprising his role as Ronnie with Shraddha Kapoor as his love interest. Baaghi 3 also stars Riteish Deshmukh, Ankita Lokhande, Jameel Khoury and Jaideep Ahlawat in pivotal roles. The film has released across 4400 screens in India.

 

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Rahul Gandhi
'NO YES BANK'
What Bengal
WEST BENGAL GOVT SPARKS CONTROVERSY
IPL
GANGULY ON IPL 2020
Altaf Bukhari
'APNI PARTY' TO LAUNCH ON MAR 8
Hardik
HARDIK PANDYA HITS ANOTHER TON
Baaghi
'BAAGHI 3': INTERNET REVIEWS FILM