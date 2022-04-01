'London Files' Trailer: Arjun Rampal Turns Detective In Forthcoming Thrilling Webseries

Much to the amazement of crime thriller fans, the trailer for Voot Select's forthcoming web series London Files was unveiled on Friday. Arjun Rampal, Purab Kohli, Sapna Pabbi, and Eva Jane Willis will appear in pivotal roles in the upcoming investigative thriller.

Arjun Rampal essays the role of Om Singh, a homicide detective in the series. Coming to the plot, in a politically divided London, Rampal's character takes on the case of a missing girl, which is when the story will likely gain momentum. Om's research takes him to billionaire Amar Roy (Purab Kohli), who becomes his number one suspect almost immediately. Viewers also get a glimpse of the detective's dark backstory as he tries to unravel the mysteries surrounding this father-daughter case. As he becomes more involved in the case, a darker mystery emerges, threatening to reveal his long-buried past.

Captions depicted on the screen during the trailer describe the series as a narrative of lies, secrets, and redemption while a montage depicts Arjun investigating the murky case. Arjun can also be seen staring at a map of London in the teaser.

Taking to his Instagram handle to share the teaser, Arjun Rampal wrote, “Are you readyyyyy….. Cause, This investigation is about to take a dark turn. Brace yourself as Detective Om Singh dives into a tunnel of secrets.”

Bollywood actors hail 'London Files' trailer

The Rock On! actor’s post was immediately flooded with love from fans and Rampal's fellow B-Town actros too took to the comment section to laud the trailer. Actor Bobby Deol wrote, “Looking very interesting, all the best dude.” 'Rampal's girlfriend and director Gabriella Demetriades also commented with emojis on the actor’s post.

Meanwhile, fans too poured equal emotions into the post. One of the users wrote, “Ur looking stunning as usual uff n screenplay seems interesting the detective had same past it seems what he is finding.”

It is pertinent to note that London Files marks Arjun Rampal's return to the OTT space after almost a year hiatus. His most recent appearance was in the web series Nail Polish. Following their 2016 film Rock On 2, the series will witness the reunion of Arjun Rampal and Purab Kohli. Packed with edge-of-the-seat drama and suspense, London Files also stars Sapna Pabbi, Medha Rana, and Eva Jane Willis, Gopal Datt, Sagar Arya, in key roles. Directed by Sachin Pathak and produced by Jar Pictures, the six-episode series will premiere on April 21 on Voot Select.