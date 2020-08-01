'Lootcase' Ending Explained: What Happens At The End Of Kunal Kemmu Starrer?

Lootcase started streaming on Disney+ Hotstar on July 31, 2020, and has garnered a positive to a neutral word of mouth by critics. The film stars Kunal Kemmu in the lead role along with a strong supporting cast of Vijay Raaz, Ranvir Shorey, Gajraj Rao and Rasika Dugal. Read below to know the story and the ending of Lootcase -

Lootcase ending explained

Image courtesy - Lootcase official trailer

Kunal Kemmu plays the role of Nandan Kumar in Lootcase, he is a blue-collared worker who has been caught in the middle of having limited financial resources and having multiple needs. Nandan's son Aayush played by Aryan Prajapati and wife Lata played by Rasika Dugal can be seen asking him for a better life which he cannot deliver because of his limited resources. While returning from work one day, Kumar stumbles upon a red suitcase full of cash. Nandan gets baffled by seeing a bag full of cash and but decided to keep it hesitantly.

Unaware of the fact that the suitcase actually belonged to an influential and corrupt politician Patil (Gajraj Rao), Nandan starts using the money and also names the suitcase full of cash as 'Anand Petikar'. He becomes of the fact that the money is his now and it won't be touched without realizing that a number of people are busy looking for the same. While one part of the film showcases how Nandan Kumar is using the money to better his life, the other part of the film portrays the politician's attempt to get it back.

The end of the film features intense cross gunfire, a trick used by many similar films to conclude a confusing storyline. Vijay Raaz and Ranvir Shorey's character end up dead in the crossfire whereas the money everyone was fighting for ends up getting burned to ashes due to the flying bullets tossing inflammable liquid onto the bag. As the film comes to a close, Kunal Kemmu's Nandan calls his wife Lata and expresses that he wishes to go back to his old life.

But he stumbles and hits a shelve and a box full of cash falls from the above. A moment later, a red suitcase similar to the one seen at the start of the film is also seen. The film ends on somewhat of a cliffhanger ending which prompts that Nandan might or might not take the cash in front of him. But the ending mostly leans to prompting that Nandan Kumar picks up the cash and runs away.

