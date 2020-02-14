'Love Aaj Kal': Sara Ali Khan-Kartik Aaryan Film Out, Here Are All The Live Updates

One of the most anticipated films of the year, Love Aaj Kal has finally hit the theatres. Be it Imtiaz Ali bringing back his love tale of two eras in a new package, the fresh pairing of Sara Ali Khan-Kartik Aaryan amid their alleged relationship or the lack of it or the chartbuster album, there is a lot that fans have been looking forward to. Here we take a look at all the major happenings surrounding the movie on its release day.

First, before the reviews start coming, should one judge the movie on the basis of its trailer? See for yourself and decide if you’d like to watch the movie: