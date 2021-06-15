Love For Sushant Singh Goes Beyond India; Tribute Events In Sri Lanka, USA Touch 'SSRians'

The legacy of Sushant Singh Rajput was marked with tributes across India on his first death anniversary on Monday. Not just India, the late actor was celebrated even outside India. Tribute events were held in countries like Sri Lana and the United States of America and people close to SSR expressed their gratitude.

Sushant tribute events in Sri Lanka, USA

Some fans of Sushant arranged a charity event on the occasion of SSR’s death anniversary in Sri Lanka. Calling it the ‘feed food 4 SSR’, they conveyed their love from the neighbouring country. The late actor’s family friend Smita Parikh shared photos of the gifts for the people, which included fruits and other essential food items. Smita thanked the organisers, while also using hashtags like ‘Immortal Sushant’ and ‘Sushant Justice Matters,’ which had gained prominence in the run-up to the anniversary.

Thank you Srilanka for hosting this in memory of our @itsSSR 🙏🏼 thanks #trashalidesilva 🙏🏼 #ImmortalSushant SUSHANT JUSTICE MATTERS pic.twitter.com/vnIiVqlxU2 — Smita GLK Parikh - SSR 🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@smitaparikh2) June 14, 2021

A couple from California marked SSR’s death anniversary by decorating a hall with his photos and his memories, flowers, food and candles. This was along with flags of both India and USA.

Reacting to the post, Smita wrote that the world was not 'giving up' and they had their hopes high. Sushant's brother-in-law Vishal Kirti too reacted to it and called it ‘beautiful.’

In India too, a group donating sewing machines and tricycles to the specially-abled and a group led by Sushant's friend Ganesh Hiwarkar, protested at the office of CBI in Delhi.

The family remembered Sushant by hosting a prayer for him. His elder sisters Rani, Meetu and Priyanka gathered and penned strong notes too. In heartening news for fans, the CBI informed that they had not closed the case of SSR’s mysterious death and were looking into all angles.

