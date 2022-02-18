Sanya Malhotra is currently gearing up for the release of her movie Love Hostel alongside Vikrant Massey and Bobby Deol. The movie is a crime thriller and will tell the story of a young interreligious couple, who has to evade a deadly assassin sent to kill them. In a conversation with Republic Media Network, Sanya opened up about her character Jyoti and said that she underwent therapy to get out of her character.

Sanya Malhotra talks about her character Jyoti from 'Love Hostel'

In a recent conversation, Sanya Malhotra was asked if she had difficulty coming out of her character Jyoti, post the filming of Love Hostel was finished. The actor replied and said, "For some characters and scenes, if you do not have anything in your memory bank to rely on, you have to induce that emotion and maybe imagine some things and I did a lot of imagination for Jyoti. I have never experienced the trauma that my character went through. It definitely took to me time to come out of the character, because it stays in your subconscious mind."

Malhotra further explained how therapy helped her come out of the character and said, "I used to be in certain moods for a longer period of time and therapy really helped me. I am now learning how to create healthy boundaries with the characters I play, in the start of my career I really had no boundaries with the characters I played. Not just me but the entire team was empathetic with the characters and what they were going through."

Sanya Malhotra in 'Love Hostel'

Love Hostel is a crime thriller film directed by Shanker Raman and produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Drishyam Films. The film will shed light on intercaste marriages and honour killing. The film stars Vikrant Massey and Sanya Malhotra as Ashu and Jyoti, a young couple, who must evade a deadly mercenary played by Bobby Deol, who is hired by Jyoti's family to bring her back. The film is scheduled to premiere on February 25, 2022, on ZEE5.

