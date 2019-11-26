Luke Kenny Hints At A Musical Collaboration With Sacred Games Co-star Saif Ali Khan

Luke Kenny rose to fame after playing the role of a drummer in Abhishek Kapoor's Rock On. The actor has done plenty of prominent roles in films and web series since then. Luke has gained international recognition with his role as the ruthless mercenary Malcolm Murad in Netflix's Sacred Games. The actor is going to be seen next in Om Raut's Tanhaji where he will be portraying the role of the crafty Mughal emperor Aurangzeb. Luke Kenny, who is also a music composer and has been a VJ earlier, has a lot in common with his Tanhaji co-star Saif Ali Khan, who will be playing the role of Uday Bhan Rathore.

An interesting collaboration

In an interview with a daily newspaper, Luke claimed that he might collaborate with the Cocktail actor and start their own rock band. Luke Kenny is also a music director and composer and indulges in shows and concerts when not acting. Besides, his Sacred Games co-star Saif Ali Khan has reportedly played the electric guitar alongside the rock and roll band Parikrama at New Delhi in 2005 and has also had a successful four-city concert tour with them in 2007. Luke also spoke about his role as the Mughal ruler Aurangzeb which he will be seen essaying on screen for Om Raut's film Tanhaji. he revealed that the director offered the role to him after being impressed by his portrayal of Malcolm Murad in Sacred Games.

What's next for Saif Ali Khan?

Saif Ali Khan was last seen as an Afghan warrior in Navdeep Singh's Laal Kaptaan. In the upcoming year, the actor will be seen in Mukesh Chhabra's Dil Bechara which is the Hindi adaptation of John Green's book The fault In Our stars featuring Sushant Singh Rajput and newcomer Sanjana Sanghi in prominent roles. The actor is also currently filming for Nitin Kakkar's Jawaani Jaaneman in which he will be seen alongside Fitoor actor Tabu. He has also committed to star in Pavan Kirpalani's directorial venture, Bhoot Police, a comedy-horror featuring an ensemble cast, including Fatima Sana Shaikh and Ali Fazal.

