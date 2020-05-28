'Lunches At Devnar Cottage': Armaan Jain Remembers Rishi Kapoor, Ritu Nanda, & Krishna Raj

Armaan Jain, son of Reema Jain (Rishi Kapoor's sister), on Thursday took to his Instagram handle to share a throwback picture remembering uncle Rishi Kapoor, aunt Ritu Nanda, and grandmother Krishna Raj Kapoor. Sharing an old family picture from one of their traditional lunches at Devnar Cottage, Armaan said they won't be the 'same anymore'.

Rishi Kapoor passed away on April 30 after fighting a 2-year long battle with leukemia. Rishi Kapoor's sister Ritu Nanda passed away in January 2020 after battling cancer. Meanwhile, Krishna Raj Kapoor, wife of legendary actor Raj Kapoor, and Armaan's 'Naniji', passed away in October 2018.

The picture shared by Armaan features Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor, Aadar Jain, among others.

Meanwhile, Rishi Kapoor's daughter Riddhima has been active on social media and been sharing old pictures of Rishi Kapoor with the family. On Thursday, she shared a beautiful snap of her mother Neetu Kapoor with Rishi and captioned it with a heart.

Talking about the late actor, Rishi Kapoor's unfortunate demise, he was hospitalized on April 29 morning after complaining that he was not feeling well. The 67-year-old actor was then admitted to Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai where he breathed his last. He was battling leukemia for the last two years and had undergone treatment for cancer in the US for about 8 months and had returned to Mumbai in September last year.

