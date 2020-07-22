Maanayata Dutt Celebrates Her 42nd Birthday With Kids In Dubai, Misses Hubby Sanjay Dutt

Sanjay Dutt’s wife Maanayata Dutt is celebrating her birthday today. The star wife is celebrating her 42nd birthday with her daughter Iqra Dutt and son Shahraan Dutt in Dubai. However, it seems she is missing hubby Sanjay Dutt on the occasion. The duo have been staying far from each other for months due to the current COVID-10 pandemic and lockdown.

Maanayata Dutt turns 42 today, see pics of her birthday celebration-

Maanayata Dutt took to her Instagram to post some memorable and beautiful birthday pictures. The star wife spoke about celebrating her birthday with kids, but without a husband, Sanjay Dutt. Maanayata Dutt wrote that she misses him. Maanayata's Instagram story was captioned “#missing daddy Dutt,” with a picture where she is seen posing with her kids, from their mid-night cake cutting celebration.

Here are Maanayata Dutt's birthday pictures to take a look at-

Pictures of Maanayata’s quaint birthday celebration show Maanayta wearing a simple but elegant white short dress. Also, the cute pictures that the birthday girl poured on her social media handle expressed her gratitude on Instagram. Maanayata Dutt captioned her beautiful birthday post very positively. The caption read-

“Another fresh new year is here...another year to live!! To banish worry, doubt and fear....to forgive and to loveðŸ’“ #bringiton #turningayearolder #love #grace #positivity #dutts #beautifullife #thankyougod ðŸ™ “

A few days ago, as Maanayata Dutt and Sanjay Dutt are at different places, the latter had posted a picture with his family. While sharing a family picture on his social media he expressed his feelings that he is missing them a lot. Take a look at the post below-

“I miss them so muchâ¤ï¸

To everyone who is with their families right now, cherish them!”

Maanayata Dutt spoke to a leading daily that she and her kids were in UAE when the lockdown was imposed. She revealed that thankfully books have helped them pass the time. She also said that, since Sanjay is back home (In Mumbai), both the kids, Iqra Dutt and Shahraan Dutt often video call him and they keep themselves entertained. The boys - Sanjay and Shahraan Dutt- continue with their normal Masti and they keep themselves occupied, added Maanayata Dutt.

