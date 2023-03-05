Maanvi Gagroo, Kumar Varun Drop Dreamy Photos From Their Haldi Ceremony; See Pics

Maanvi Gagroo who tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend Kumar Varun on February 23, has once again treated her fans with her pre-wedding photos. The couple shared a coordinated post on social media. The pictures were from their haldi ceremony.

The newlyweds twinned in yellow for the ceremony. While the Four More Shots Please! star opted for a yellow sharara teamed with a matching cape, the comedian wore a yellow kurta. In one of the photos, the couple can be seen all smiles in a candid moment. They were covered in marigold petals. In the second picture, Kumar Varun could be seen applying haldi on the Gagroo's hands. In the third photo, the couple was snapped as they enjoyed the festivity with each other.

Sharing the post on Instagram, Gagroo penned, "A haldi body is a haldi mind #HaldiVibes #2323 #KGotVi."

Take a look at the couple's haldi post below:

Maanvi Gagroo and Kumar Varun's mehendi photos

A few days ago, Maanvi Gagroo and Kumar Varun dropped photos from their mehendi ceremony on Instagram. The actor sported an off-shoulder yellow ensemble featuring floral prints. She completed her look with artificial floral jewellery. On the other hand, the comedian wore a green kurta paired with white pants and kolhapuri chappals.

Alongside the post, the Tripling actor wrote, "You have to take the tradition and decorate it your way. #Mehendi #2323 #KGotVi."

Take a look at the couple's mehendi post below:

Maanvi Gagroo and Kumar Varun's sundowner party

After their wedding, Maanvi Gagroo and Kumar Varun hosted a sundowner party in Estella in Juhu, Mumbai. Their friends from the industry including Bani J, Sayani Gupta, Rasika Dugal, Gajraj Rao, Sriti Jha, Patralekhaa and others graced the post-wedding bash hosted by the newlyweds.

Take a look at the photos below:

The couple's wedding

Maanvi Gagroo and Kumar Varun tied the knot in an intimate ceremony after dating each other for a year. While announcing their wedding on social media, the actor wrote, "In the presence of our close friends and family, today, on this palindrome-ish date, of 23~02~2023, we made it official, in every way. You’ve loved and supported us in our individual journeys, please continue to bless us in our journey together.”

Take a look at their wedding photos:

After the couple announced their wedding on social media, many celebrities congratulated them.