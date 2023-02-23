Maanvi Gagroo-Varun Kumar Wedding: Gauahar Khan, Hina Khan & Others Congratulate Newlyweds

Maanvi Gagroo and Varun Kumar got married on February 23. The newlyweds took to social media to share their pictures from the wedding ceremony. Soon, friends and colleagues from the entertainment industry took to the comments section and wished them as they embark on this new phase in their lives.

TV star Sriti Jha commenetd on Maanvi and Varun's wedding pictures, "Pyaar ki jeet hui hai aaj." Actor Jitendra Kumar congratulated the couple and said, "Congrats to both of you," along with a champagne and heart emoji. Hina Khan commented, "Many congratulations love. Bless." Mallika Dua commented "Yayyyyyy congratulations KV and ManV (sic)." Others such as YouTuber Yahya Bootwala, actor Gauahar Khan, actress Bani J and actor-producer Arunabh Kumar also sent their wishes to the couple.

Check out their comments in the post below.

About Maanvi Gagroo-Varun Kumar's marriage

Maanvi Gagroo got married to Varun Kumar in a low-profile ceremony. They looked like a match made in heaven as they tied the knot in the presence of family members and close friends. Their wedding pictures have gone viral on social media.

The Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan actor also sought blessings from her fans and followers on Instagram. She wrote in the caption, "You’ve loved and supported us in our individual journeys, please continue to bless us in our journey together."

The Four More Shots Please actor looked beautiful in a traditional red saree. She complemented her intricately embroidered saree with earrings, a choker necklace and a mangtika. Varun opted for a white sherwani and a white turban.