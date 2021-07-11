Madhav Moghe, Popular Mimicry Artist, Passes Away At 68 Due To Lung Cancer

Actor and mimicry artist Madhav Moghe, who was known for his roles in Partner and Damini, took his last breath on July 11, 2021. He passed away after battling lung cancer at the age of 68. His daughter, Prachi Moghe, confirmed the news. Moghe was also known for his mimicry. He gained many praises for his mimicry of veteran actor Sanjeev Kumar's bit from the iconic film Sholay.

Madhav Moghe passes away at 68

As per a report by PTI, Prachi Moghe confirmed that the late actor was not keeping well for the past one month. As a result, he was admitted to Bombay Hospital in Mumbai. One week ago, the Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya actor was diagnosed with last-stage lung cancer. On Saturday, July 10, 2021, Moghe was brought home where he passed away the next day. Prachi Moghe told PTI, "He passed away today early morning at his residence. He wasn't keeping well for the last one month. His health kept deteriorating so he was admitted to Bombay hospital. Last week, he was diagnosed with last stage lung cancer.".

Madhav Moghe's television career

Madhav Moghe was also known as duplicate Sanjeev Kumar for his mimicry. The actor was widely known for mimicking veteran actor Sanjeev Kumar's role from the 1975 film Sholay, starring Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Hema Malini, Jaya Bachchan, and Sanjeev Kumar. He was also a regular member of Sachin Pilgaonkar's show Ek Do Teen. The 1998 show featured parodies from several Bollywood films, including Chupke Chupke, Saudagar, Yaadon Ki Baarat, Ghayal, Dil Toh Pagal Hai, Zanjeer, Sholay and Gupt.

Madhav Moghe movies

Madhav Moghe was also well known for playing supporting roles in several Bollywood blockbusters. He first appeared in the 1993 film Damini starring Sunny Deol and Meenakshi Seshadri. He then appeared in Ghatak (1996) and Vinashak (1998). In the 2000s, Madhav Moghe appeared in several films, including Lajja (2001), Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya (2003), Partner (2007), and Maan Gaye Mughall-E-Azam (2008). The films Dhoondte Reh Jaoge (2009), Bhavnao Ko Samjho (2010), and Jaana Pehchana (2011) marks some of the last work of Moghe in Bollywood.

