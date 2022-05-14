A Twitter user recently questioned R Madhavan's credibility after the actor praised the film Jayeshbhai Jordaar. Helmed by Divyang Thakkar, the plot of the film sheds light on the important social issue of male child preference and female foeticide. Ranveer Singh plays the titular role as the son of a traditional Gujarati sarpanch who wants to have a grandson at any cost.

R Madhavan lauds Ranveer Singh's Jayeshbhai Jordaar

Taking to his Twitter handle, R Madhavan lauded Ranveer Singh's performance in Jayeshbhai Jordaar as he tweeted on Friday, "Loveddddddddddddd Jayeshbhai Jordaaaaar ….. oh man .. go see it nowwwwwww —— take every lady, women child you know … you will thank me. #jayeshbhaijordaar …a filmmaker is born. Yipeeeee (sic)."

Reacting to this post, a Twitter user wrote, "When you promote such trashy movies it makes you lose ur credibility... cm on @ActorMadhavan ... you really don't need to do this. Disappointing."

'I find it hard to value the credibility you talk of': R Madhavan

Giving a witty reply to the Twitter user, R Madhavan wrote, "I will lose credibility because I liked a film that you may not have ????. You could have just politely disagreed with me. I find it hard to value the credibility you talk of. I do hope you have a pleasanter day."

More on Jayeshbhai Jordaar

Jayeshbhai Jordaar stars Ranveer Singh as a man who, unlike his parents, believes in equal rights for men and women. Shalini Pandey plays the role of his wife while Boman Irani and Ratna Pathak Shah play his parents. Many movie-goers praised the film on the first day, yet the numbers were not impressive.

As per Sacnilk.com, the film earned approximately Rs 4 crore on Day 1. Considering the star cast of the film, the numbers are very low. As per a report by Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh, the screen count of Jayeshabhai Jordaar cannot be counted as one of the reasons for the low numbers as the movie is being showcased on 2250 screens in India. The overseas screen count of the film is 1250, making a total of 3500 screens across the world.