Madhu Mantena, Ira Trivedi Shine In Star-studded Wedding Reception

Producer Madhu Mantena tied the knot with author Ira Trivedi today (June 11). After an intimate wedding, the couple threw a star-studded reception. The reception party saw several celebrities from the film industry in attendance.

After having dressed in subtle colours and neutral palettes at the wedding, the bride and groom turned up their glam for the reception. Ira Trivedi chose an all-white chikankari lehenga for the celebrations. She teamed her outfit with statement emerald jewellery.

Mantena complemented his new bride by donning a blue chikankari kurta set. The producer looked stylish in traditional Indian attire. The newlyweds posed hand-in-hand for the shutterbugs, at the venue of their reception.

(Madhu Mantena and Ira Trivedi arrive in style at their wedding reception in Mumbai on June 11. Image: Varinder Chawla)

Madhu Mantena-Ira Trivedi wedding reception is a star-studded affair

(Hrithik Roshan arrived at the wedding reception along with his girlfriend Saba Azad. Image: Varinder Chawla)

(Actress Sara Ali Khan also attended the wedding reception of Madhu Mantena and Ira Trivedi. Image: Varinder Chawla)

(Actors Anupam Kher, Anil Kapoor pose with producer Rakesh Roshan before attending the wedding reception. Image: Varinder Chawla)

(Actor Rajkummar Rao and his wife Patralekha also arrived at the reception. They had attended the mehndi ceremony as well. Image: Varinder Chawla)

(Actor Sonakshi Sinha brought our her best style for the Ira-Madhu wedding reception. Image: Varinder Chawla)

Though the wedding of the producer-author was an intimate affair, the reception was quite the contrary. Actors and filmmakers who have worked with Madhu Mantena arrived to shower the newlyweds with their blessings. Some notable guests at the reception include Hrithik Roshan, his girlfriend Saba Azad, Sara Ali Khan, Rajkummar Rao, Anupam Kher, Rakesh Roshan, Sonakshi Sinha, Sonali Bendre, and Anil Kapoor.

Madhu Mantena and Ira Trivedi get hitched in an intimate ceremony

(Madhu Mantena and Ira Trivedi got hitched in a private ceremony earlier in the day. Image: Ira Trivedi/Instagram)

Author and yoga practitioner, Ira took to her Instagram to share the pictures from her intimate wedding with producer Mantena. The couple was dressed in traditional outfits for their private wedding ceremony. Sharing the pictures, she wrote, “I'm complete now 🧡”.

Madhu Mantena and Ira Trivedi keep it simple at Mehendi night

(Madhu Mantena and Ira Trivedi at their mehendi night. Image: Varinder Chawla)

The pre-wedding festivities for the couple began on June 10. The bride and groom posed for shutterbugs flaunting Ira’s henna-stained hands. As per reports, the duo were was dating for a while before making it official and taking the next step to get married.