In July, the late iconic star Madhubala’s biopic was officially announced with her sister Madhur Brij Bhushan will be back along with other producers. The biopic will be co-produced by Madhubala Ventures Pvt Ltd and Brewing Thoughts Pvt Ltd. Back when the biopic was announced, Madhur had warned filmmakers from attempting any project based on the late legendary star.

Late Madhubala’s sister who is almost 80, had also stated how they have emotional and legal strings attached to the project. Now, during a recent conversation with Pinkvilla, Madhur threatened to take legal action against those who would try to make the Mughal-E-Azam star’s biopic. She also revealed that her partners are ‘already engaged in some legal processes’ against certain book publishers and producers, for attempting ‘unauthorised books or films’ based on Madhubala’s life.

Madhubala's sister warns filmmakers to pursue any project on late icon

During her interaction with the leading portal, the late star’s sister requested people to not spoil the moment for them and if they want to make anything based on Madhubala, then approval from the family is mandatory. Talking about the same, she said, “I request that no one should attempt any kind of project – based on or inspired by Madhubala – without my approval. Please don’t spoil this moment for us… If people don’t pay heed to my requests, I’ll have no other option but to take stern legal action and sue them for transgressing my family’s rights as well as such emotional and mental harassment. All those people who deal with such a project shall be dragged to court. I am a fighter, and will fight it out that way too.”



Further, Madhur added that she was going ahead with Madhubala’s biopic to continue the good, noble deeds that the late actor did in her own lifetime. She also claimed how her other sisters including her are being harassed – mentally and emotionally, by some people. “Humne kya galat kiya hai (what wrong have we done)? It’s (Madhubala life story) my family’s emotional and legal right. At this age, my sisters and I are being harassed – mentally and emotionally, by some people. Kya yeh sahi hai (Is that fair)? It’s a request from my side to all those who are planning (to make any project on Madhubala’s life) to not move ahead with any such plans. There are many other subjects and personalities on whom beautiful films can be made,” she said.

IMAGE: Instagram/thefilmaesthete