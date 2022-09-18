Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar is known for dealing with drama and crime genres in his movies. The director has brought harsh realities to the screens with his films, such as Fashion, Calendar Girls, Chandni Bar, Heroine and Satta. However, this time the director is all set to make the audience laugh with his upcoming light comedy film Babli Bouncer. Talking about the film, the director recently revealed the reason behind choosing the comedy genre.

Madhur Bhandarkar and Tamannaah Bhatia are currently on a promotional spree for their upcoming film Babli Bouncer. According to a report by ANI, Bhandarkar recently opened up about the movie and quipped he is a "very humorous" person. He added how people had a misconception that he loves to do "dark cinema" following his 2001 crime drama Chandni Bar. However, as he wanted to make a comedy film, he chose to showcase the "world of bouncers." Moreover, the director revealed he felt there was a need for a family comedy post the pandemic, which is why he made the movie.

Bhandarkar said, "I am a very humorous person in real life. It's just that after 'Chandni Bar', people assumed that I love to do dark cinema. But when I got 'Babli Bouncer', I wanted to make a comedy, slice of life film." "I felt I wanted to showcase a world of bouncers. It's an interesting world and how these people come from their villages. On top of that, after the first pandemic hit us so badly, I felt we really need a comedy film that people can watch with their family," he added.

More about Babli Bouncer

Touted as a feel-good family comedy, Babli Bouncer will see Tamannaah Bhatia take up the role of a bouncer. The film is set in the 'bouncer town' of India, known as Asola Fatepur. Apart from Bhatia, the film will also see Saurabh Shukla, Supriya Shukla, Sahil Vaid and Abhishek Bajaj in pivotal roles. Helmed by Madhur Bhandarkar, the film is bankrolled by Star Studios and Junglee Pictures. The movie will arrive on the streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar on September 23, 2022.

Image: Instagram/@imbhandarkar