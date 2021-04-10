Madhuri Dixit Nene Shares A Picture From 'magic Hour', Fans Call Her 'most Beautiful'

Madhuri Dixit Nene is the latest Bollywood actor to join the list of celebrities vacationing in the Maldives in the last few months. The Hum Aapke Hain Koun actor has been frequently sharing pictures from her family holiday on Instagram. Here is everything you need to know about her latest post and how her fans and followers reacted to it.

Madhuri Dixit Nene's photos from the Maldives

Dil Toh Pagal Hai star Madhuri Dixit is currently in the Maldives, having a gala with her husband Dr. Sriram Nene, and their two sons, Arin and Ryan. The actor took to her Instagram handle earlier today and shared a stunning picture of herself, overlooking the beach, with the sun setting in the background, making it the perfect backdrop for a picture. Dixit wore a floral halter neck top and paired it up with red-colored shorts and left her hair open as she smiled at the camera. Her caption read, "The magic hour ðŸŒ…."

Fan reactions to Madhuri Dixit Nene's Instagram post

The Aaja Nachle star has a following of almost 23 million people on the social networking site and her recent picture from the Maldives garnered close to 600k likes within a few hours. Fans and followers of the Dhak Dhak girl bombarded the comments section with fire and heart emojis and complimented her look as well. While one fan called her the most beautiful, another one wrote, "Looking So pretty â¤ï¸â¤ï¸ðŸ˜ðŸ˜."

Madhuri Dixit Nene's Maldives photos

The actor has shared several pictures and videos from her trip. Recently, she posted candlelight dinner images featuring her husband, Shriram Nene. The actor could be seen raising her glass in the black and white image. Madhuri Dixit Nene's husband and the actor were seen enjoying their candlelight dinner on the beach, near the ocean. Her caption read, "Nothing like a candlelit dinner. Cheers!"

On the work front, Madhuri Dixit Nene was last seen in the film Kalank, directed by Abhishek Verma. The film starred Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Sanjay Dutt in the lead roles and it received negative reviews from the audience and the critics alike. The actor is currently seen on the dance reality show Dance Deewane as one of the judges.

Image Credits: Madhuri Dixit Nene Official Instagram Account

